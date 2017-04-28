New project begins at Henry Doorly Zoo - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New project begins at Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha has begun work on an Asian forest exhibit designed to create a habitat for tigers, leopards and other species, including red pandas.

The $20 million, eight-acre Asian Highlands is under construction in an empty northeast corner of the zoo.

The tropical and deciduous forest habitat is being built on a hillside that last hosted the ``Dinosaurs Alive'' exhibit in 2013. It's hoped half the exhibit will open by summer 2018 and the rest will open the following summer.

Amur tigers, snow leopards and Indian rhinos already living at the zoo will get upgraded homes. In addition to the red pandas, newcomers will include sloth bears, white-naped cranes, and two kinds of deer and goat-antelopes.
 

