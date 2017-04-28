Madonna honors patients

Rob Meador, a Lincoln native, is now one of Madonna’s GOAL Winners. Rob had a stroke that changed his life forever, but it's what he did after his accident that impacted the lives of Madonna workers.

"He was always working very hard and you would see changes in him. Every time I would see him and Ruth working on something new, it was just amazing to me," Physical Therapist, Janelle Hansen said.

Rob never thought he would walk again, but because of the rehabilitation center and hard work that thought quickly became a thing of the past.

"I’m standing here not sitting in a power chair, because of the faithful care and help of all of the people here at Madonna," said Meador.

They also awarded Lincoln Fire and Rescue for their contributions to the center.

"It's really kind of an enjoyable thing for all of the patients here and their families. You get to know them a little bit and it makes them more personal and human to us," Hansen said.

Madonna says Station 7 has been at several of their events and is always there for the pediatrics unit.

This is an annual award ceremony, but this year it's a little different. It's a combination of two of their regular events and it has returned to Madonna’s campus, for the first time in a long time.