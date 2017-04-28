NEB T&F: Huskers Sweep Red Raider Shootout Team Titles - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NEB T&F: Huskers Sweep Red Raider Shootout Team Titles

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Nebraska track and field team swept the men's and women's team titles at the Red Raider Shootout at Terry & Linda Fuller Track and Field Complex on Friday.

The Husker men, the top-ranked dual team in the nation, scored 227.5 points to defeat No. 3 Texas Tech (188), Wichita State (140.5) and Baylor (76). The sixth-ranked Husker women scored 193 points to beat Texas Tech (188), Wichita State (155) and Baylor (119).

With their win, the Husker men finished the dual-meet season with a perfect 15-0 record in five dual meets, continuing a streak of 20 straight dual-meet wins dating back to 2001. The Huskers entered the meet ranked No. 1 in dual meets according to Track & Field News and with their victory over No. 3 Texas Tech will likely earn their first-ever dual-meet national title when the official final rankings are released next week. It would be the first dual-meet title for a Big Ten men's program since the rankings began in 1968.

The Huskers won 17 events on the day, with Jasmine Barge and Nick Percy each notching a pair of individual victories. Barge won the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided PR of 13.15, which is the fourth-fastest time in school history. She followed by winning the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 57.59, also the fourth-best time in school history. Both of her marks rank 15th in NCAA Division I. She capped off the day with a win as part of the 4x400-meter relay team, which set a season best of 3:35.81 and clinched the team title for the Husker women. Percy won both the discus (198-10, 60.61m) and hammer throw (216-7, 66.01m) for the men and remains unbeaten in those two events this outdoor season.

In other track events, Antoine Lloyd posted a wind-aided personal-best time of 13.52 to win the 110-meter hurdles. His mark was the sixth-fastest in NU history and moved him to No. 4 in the nation. Kierra Griggs won the women's 400 meters with a PR of 53.03. Andy Neal took home the 400-meter hurdles title in 50.55, a new personal best. Wyatt McGuire took the 1,500-meters title with a time of 3:51.85. The men's 4x400-meter relay also won with a season-best time of 3:06.56.

Nick Coghill won the shot put with a PR of 59-1 1/4 (18.01m). Kaiwan Culmer was the triple jump champion with a mark of 51-7 (15.72m). Cody Walton earned the javelin title with a throw of 225-1 (68.62m). Steven Cahoy won the pole vault with his best mark of the outdoor season, 17-2 3/4 (5.25m), and Landon Bartel claimed the high jump at 6-11 1/2 (2.12m).

Alex Meyer just missed a new PR but still won the women's discus with a toss of 183-4 (55.89m). Brittni Wolczyk won the javelin at 165-8 (50.51m).

Among other impressive performances, Jake Bender ran the 400 meters in 46.38 to finish third. His time moved him to No. 10 in NU outdoor history. Tierra Williams set a season best in the triple jump of 44-0 1/2 (13.42m) to move to No. 7 in the nation, and Angela Mercurio posted a wind-aided PR of 43-0 1/4 (13.11m) in the event to move to 16th nationally.

The Huskers finish the regular season by hosting the Nebraska Invitational next Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium at 11 a.m.

