Threatening letter left in Creighton dorm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Officials with Creighton University say they are investigating to try to learn who taped a profane, threatening letter targeting the gay community on a student's dorm room door.
        The hand-scrawled note found Tuesday opens with an expletive and a gay slur, then urges the targeted student to kill himself.
        It goes on to say ``gays are not welcome in Nebraska or Creighton!''
        Creighton University's president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, said in a statement that the note violated Creighton's policy on student, staff and faculty conduct and, ``more crucially, is not at all representative of the environment we desire as a university.''
        Creighton's Office of Equity and Inclusion is investigating.

