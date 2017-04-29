Prescription drop-off at Hyvee - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prescription drop-off at Hyvee

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Nebraska's largest city will be collecting unused prescription medications later this month. People on Saturday will be able to drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked through the event. Drop-off times run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Hy-Vee grocery and Walgreens locations throughout Omaha. Supermercado Nuestra Familia in southeast Omaha also will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during that time.

