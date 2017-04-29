Nearly 500 people marched to fight against childhood hunger.

Despite wet conditions, Lincoln Public Schools BackPack Extra Mile Walk went off without a hitch.

Their annual spring fundraiser raised a record-high $182,000 for students in need.

LPS Director of Budget, Shari Styskal, has been a part of it for 10 years running.

Shari said, " I would say not only the biggest joy, but our number one purpose, isn't necessarily raising money, it is educating our community."

The funds from the event go to LPS's weekly backpack program, that fills backpacks full of food for student when they go home for the weekend.

They partner with the Lincoln Food Bank to make it happen.

"I feel good about it because it's about caring about our community. Looking outside ourselves and filling our needs. There's a team within Lincoln Public Schools that said there's a real need out there," said Liz Standish, Assoc. Super Intend. For Business Affairs.

Shari believes the program has had a major impact on the lives of many young people.

"10 years, means students who used to come to school hungry on many mornings, now have 2,500 backpacks going home a week," added Shari.