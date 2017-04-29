Veteran receives motorcycle

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment responded to Mayor Chris Beutler's letter asking for more action to mitigate poor air quality.More >>
A Lincoln judge has ruled in favor of an exotic dancer who sued a club where she performed, saying she qualifies as an employee and is owed thousands of dollars in back pay.More >>
An Asian forest exhibit will be designed to create a habitat for tigers, leopards and other species, including red pandas.More >>
Lulu’s Comfort Food, a restaurant featuring Serendipities Cupcakes, will open for business May 3, 2017 in the Lincoln Community Foundation Gardens on N Street between Centennial Mall and 14th Street.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Friend, Nebr., is a town of 1,000 about 45 miles west of Lincoln. Like many rural hospitals, Friend's Warren Memorial Hospital is struggling financially, and needs the community to step up.More >>
Authorities say a speeding motorcyclist has been fatally injured in an Omaha crash.More >>
Nebraska's teachers union is in a spat with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the governor refused to sign a proclamation honoring the group's 150th anniversary.More >>
A man suspected in the beating of a woman in Minden has surrendered.More >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
