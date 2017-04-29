Veteran receives motorcycle

Part of the Wheel For Warriors project

A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today.

Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle.

The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated.

Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll never be able to return."

CEO of Wheels 4 Warriors, Craig Toupin, said he was inspired to help combat veterans get bikes after a hobby led him to it, two-years ago.

"I like to paint motorcycles as a hobby, and I painted a motorcycle for a soldier one day. And he asked me how much I wanted for it, and I couldn't take anything," said Toupin.

Tyler will also get free gas for a year, insurance and a full supply of bike gear.

13 other veterans groups were also part of the event.

