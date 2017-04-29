Huskers Walk-Off With win over Wildcats

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska softball team used a consistent offensive approach to score in five of its eight turns at bat, including single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally for a 5-4 win over Northwestern in game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers trailed by one entering the bottom of the seventh inning before Nebraska's juniors took over on Senior Day. Junior Kaylan Jablonski tied the game with a clutch two-out, RBI single. Then after Northwestern stranded runners at second and third in the top of the eighth, junior Taylor Otte began the bottom of the eighth with a double, moved to second on a sacrifice from junior Laura Barrow and scored on a ground ball of the bat of junior Gina Metzler.

With the win, Nebraska swept the Wildcats in the doubleheader. The Huskers also swept the series, posting their fourth three-game sweep in conference play this season. Nebraska improved to 24-25 with its fifth straight win and remained in contention for a first-round bye at the Big Ten Tournament by moving to 13-7 in conference play.

Senior Cassie McClure (11-7) earned her second win of the day, this time in relief. After starting game one, McClure tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of two-hit relief to earn the win in game two. Jablonski, who earned the save in game one of the doubleheader, earned the start for the Big Red and allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.0 innings.

Offensively, Jablonski produced a pair of RBIs, while Otte was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run.

Northwestern fell to 20-27 with its fourth straight loss, and the Wildcats dropped to 6-12 in Big Ten play. Kenzie Ellis (3-8) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in a complete-game effort.

Nebraska jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Alyvia Simmons began the inning with a single before moving to third on a single from senior MJ Knighten. Jablonski then helped herself with a sacrifice fly to deep right that scored Simmons with the game's first run.

The Huskers added another run in the bottom of the second when Otte led off the frame with a home run to left center.

Northwestern grabbed its first lead of the weekend with a two-out rally in the top of the third. After the first two Wildcats were quickly retired, Krista Williams singled through the left side. Marissa Panko followed with another single before Morgan Nelson also singled to score Northwestern's first run. Ellis then produced the Wildcats' fourth straight single to tie the game and on the play, a Husker error allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth on a bloop RBI double but missed a chance for more when a fly ball that appeared to score a runner was wiped out after Nebraska appealed that the runner left third base early and the runner was ruled out.

Nebraska then took advantage of a pair of Northwestern errors to answer the run in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, freshman Tristen Edwards won a long at bat with a walk and came around to score following back-to-back errors.

The Huskers still trailed by one heading into the bottom of the seventh. Simmons made it to second base with one out when her fly ball popped out of the right fielder's glove. Northwestern recorded the second out before Knighten walked. With runners on first and second, Jablonski grounded a ball up the middle that was fielded by Panko, but she had no play at first. Simmons rounded third and headed for home, just beating Panko's throw to the plate to tie the game.

That set the stage for the Huskers' fourth extra-inning win. Otte began the bottom of the eight by blasting a leadoff double. Barrow moved her to second with a bunt before Metzler came on to pinch hit and hit a high chopper to first base that brought Otte home with the winning run.

After playing its final home games of the regular season this weekend, Nebraska ends the regular season next weekend with a three-game series at Purdue on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.