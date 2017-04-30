Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.

A 32-year-old Iraq war veteran who inherited a love of horses and a dedication to military service from his late father is saddling up his horse with plans to ride it from California to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

(AP) _ An attempt to slash funding for abortion providers could force health centers throughout Nebraska to cut services or close.

Language in the state's budget would allow officials to prioritize certain health care providers over others when awarding federal Title X family planning money. Critics say it could strip funding from Planned Parenthood and from health centers that specialize in reproductive health but don't provide abortions.

Providers say the change would result in higher rates of unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases and cervical cancer because the low-income women they serve would no longer have access to reproductive health care.

Supporters of the proposal say any facilities can apply for funding but money should go first to health care facilities that offer a wider range of services.