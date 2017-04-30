Large turnout expected at Keystone XL meeting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A large crowd is likely at this week's hearing on the Nebraska route for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is planning a daylong hearing on Wednesday in York to accept comments on the $8 billion project.

The pipeline is designed to carry oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as some landowners and Native American tribes.

Nebraska is the only place where the route TransCanada proposed has not been approved.