Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire.

The four stores in the town of roughly 8 people are currently in a legal battle with the Liquor Control Commission, who ruled there is not adequate law enforcement to patrol the area that is plagued with alcoholism.

The LCC denied reissuing licenses last week. The liquor stores immediately filed an appeal, which was upheld by a Lancaster County District Judge. However, the Nebraska Attorney General's office filed an appeal to the judge's decision, halting the stores' liquor sales for now.

By state law, the stores must stop selling alcohol by midnight Sunday, April 30. Channel 8 Eyewitness News reporters Brent BonFleur and Kelsey Murphy are in Whiteclay, and say the stores did not open Sunday.

This comes as a rally is planned to be held outside the stores Sunday starting at 4 p.m. MST.

At last check, the rally will still be going on. We will have more coverage in Whiteclay Sunday at 5:30 and 10 p.m.

