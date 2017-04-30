Neighboring to end poverty

A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...More >>
A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...More >>
Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire.More >>
More than six decades of memories rolled into one building.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
A Lincoln judge has ruled in favor of an exotic dancer who sued a club where she performed, saying she qualifies as an employee and is owed thousands of dollars in back pay.More >>
An Asian forest exhibit will be designed to create a habitat for tigers, leopards and other species, including red pandas.More >>
Rain/snow mix coming to Lincoln...More >>
