Neighboring to end poverty

Neighboring.org is trying to tackle poverty by improving relationships within neighborhoods affected by the problem.

Data shows, Lincoln's poverty rate is more than 20%, that's nearly seven-points higher than the national average.

That's why Lincoln Peacemakers are trying to find innovative ways to lower that number.

Sunday, they brought in co-founder of Neighboring.org, Rev. Adam Barlow-Thompson to First United Methodist Church to help.

Adam said, " We define our neighborhood by the amazing people who are there, and the 'giftedness' that they have. And then we use that 'giftedness' to transform communities from the inside."

Thompson's message is communication with the community you live in. It's not a one size fits all, it can be tailored to each community, no matter how small or large.

"Many of our goals that we keep track of for kind of our social health, so things like crime and poverty, and access to employment," says Thompson.

His approach was developed from a program in Edmonton, Canada. Where Data shows, one in eight people live below the poverty line.

Lincoln may not be as severe a case, but officials say it has seen a rise in extreme poverty.

"Several years ago, there were no neighborhoods that had extreme poverty, now there are six," said Co-Chair of Lincoln Peacemakers, Martha Gadberry.

Lincoln Peacemakers hope this helps the city fight increasing poverty.

The group believes even a small approach, like being a good neighbor, or sharing food and access, can alleviate some struggles.

"In Lincoln, we feel we can end poverty. In Lincoln, we have the resources , we have the different groups to do that," added Brenda Bland, fellow Co-Chair of Lincoln Peacemakers.

The goal of the talk and events like these at the church are to educate and motivate people to get involved in their communities.