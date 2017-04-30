Neighboring to end poverty - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

First United Methodist Church is hosting innovative ideas to tackle poverty

Neighboring to end poverty

Posted: Updated:

Neighboring.org is trying to tackle poverty by improving relationships within neighborhoods affected by the problem.

Data shows, Lincoln's poverty rate is more than 20%, that's nearly seven-points higher than the national average.

That's why Lincoln Peacemakers are trying to find innovative ways to lower that number.

Sunday, they brought in co-founder of Neighboring.org, Rev. Adam Barlow-Thompson to First United Methodist Church to help.

Adam said, " We define our neighborhood by the amazing people who are there, and the 'giftedness' that they have. And then we use that 'giftedness' to transform communities from the inside."

Thompson's message is communication with the community you live in. It's not a one size fits all, it can be tailored to each community, no matter how small or large.

"Many of our goals that we keep track of for kind of our social health, so things like crime and poverty, and access to employment," says Thompson.

His approach was developed from a program in Edmonton, Canada. Where Data shows, one in eight people live below the poverty line.

Lincoln may not be as severe a case, but officials say it has seen a rise in extreme poverty.

"Several years ago, there were no neighborhoods that had extreme poverty, now there are six," said Co-Chair of Lincoln Peacemakers, Martha Gadberry.

Lincoln Peacemakers hope this helps the city fight increasing poverty.

The group believes even a small approach, like being a good neighbor, or sharing food and access, can alleviate some struggles.

"In Lincoln, we feel we can end poverty. In Lincoln, we have the resources , we have the different groups to do that," added Brenda Bland, fellow Co-Chair of Lincoln Peacemakers.

The goal of the talk and events like these at the church are to educate and motivate people to get involved in their communities.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The victim was a 28-year-old woman

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

  • Part of the Wheel For Warriors project

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

  • Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire. 

    More >>

    Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.