Welcome home Vietnam Vets from their Honor Flight

Four airplanes will carry 650 Vietnam War veterans to and from Washington, D.C. Monday, May 1st. Organizers want your help welcoming them home to the Lincoln Airport.

The planes are expected to land between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday night. Arrive beforehand to be a part of the welcome home!

NOTE: Parking space will be limited. The close-in parking lots will accommodate approximately 1000 cars. Temporary remote parking lots are expected to add parking space for an additional 2500 cars. The remote parking area will be as much as a mile from the airport terminal.

To ensure everyone enjoys a safe celebration we ask participants to follow a few simple guidelines: