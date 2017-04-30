State to hold hearing on center for developmentally disabled - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The state plans to hold a hearing next month on the future of a Beatrice facility for people with developmental disabilities.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to collect public input on the facility on May 9. The hearing will be held at the state office building in Lincoln from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The input from the hearing will be part of a report state officials are drafting on the future of the Beatrice State Developmental Center. That report was required by a law passed last year.
The center is a state-run home that has served people with intellectual or developmental disabilities since 1887.

