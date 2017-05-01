Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

 It's the first day of may and it's still raining outside, but in other parts of the state people are dealing with snow.

Tammy Boyd Pleasant started her shift at 11 p.m. She says her drive to work was not as bad as she was expecting.
Tammy says, "It wasn't so bad when I was driving to work today.. When I was at home all day.. It was raining and raining and I was thinking when is it going to stop."She adds shes ready for the rain to stop.


Russell a 9 year truck driver veteran  says bad weather always makes his commute difficult.
Russell Ellis says, "It'll rock you around little bet it's a little hard to keep in your lane especially when you get other traffic."


Over the weekend south central Nebraska and parts of Kansas were also hit with snow.


For Tammy, she's hoping the weather will clear up so she doesn't have to spend back-to-back weekends inside.
Tammy says, "We're looking forward to camping this Saturday.. We expect to have a great time."
 
According to Nebraska 511 road conditions are the worst in north central Nebraska. I-80 remains open and mostly unaffected across the state.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge Contest

    Rain Gauge Contest

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  Enter for your chance to win one of them.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>

  • The victim was a 28-year-old woman

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

  • Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

    Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

    Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

     It's the first day of may and it's still raining outside, but in other parts of the state people are dealing with snow. 

    More >>

     It's the first day of may and it's still raining outside, but in other parts of the state people are dealing with snow. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.