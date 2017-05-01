Rain & Snow Across Nebraska Causes Delays

Posted By: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

It's the first day of may and it's still raining outside, but in other parts of the state people are dealing with snow.

Tammy Boyd Pleasant started her shift at 11 p.m. She says her drive to work was not as bad as she was expecting.

Tammy says, "It wasn't so bad when I was driving to work today.. When I was at home all day.. It was raining and raining and I was thinking when is it going to stop."She adds shes ready for the rain to stop.



Russell a 9 year truck driver veteran says bad weather always makes his commute difficult.

Russell Ellis says, "It'll rock you around little bet it's a little hard to keep in your lane especially when you get other traffic."



Over the weekend south central Nebraska and parts of Kansas were also hit with snow.



For Tammy, she's hoping the weather will clear up so she doesn't have to spend back-to-back weekends inside.

Tammy says, "We're looking forward to camping this Saturday.. We expect to have a great time."



According to Nebraska 511 road conditions are the worst in north central Nebraska. I-80 remains open and mostly unaffected across the state.