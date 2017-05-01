Police release surveillance footage from recent attempted robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police released surveillance images of two suspects in an armed robbery. It happened Friday morning at the Phone Fix USA near 40th and South Streets.

Police say a suspect in a red sweatshirt came into the store with a metal jack handle and hit an employee on the chest, causing minor injuries. The employee grabbed a knife and chased the suspect out of the store.

Police say the two left in a black four door Nissan. If you have any information please contact them immediately.