Police release surveillance footage from recent attempted robbery

Lincoln Police released surveillance images of two suspects in an armed robbery. It happened Friday morning at the Phone Fix USA near 40th and South Streets.

Police say a suspect in a red sweatshirt came into the store with a metal jack handle and hit an employee on the chest, causing minor injuries.  The employee grabbed a knife and chased the suspect out of the store.  

Police say the two left in a black four door Nissan.  If you have any information please contact them immediately.

