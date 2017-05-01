Omaha teachers to get training in 'cultural proficiency' - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha teachers to get training in 'cultural proficiency'

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        The labor union representing public school teachers in Nebraska has created a new strategic plan to advance ``a culture of social justice.''
        The delegates from local teachers unions approved the plan last month during the Nebraska State Education Association's annual assembly in Lincoln.
        The plan calls for more diversity in teacher recruitment, training teachers in ``cultural proficiency'' and promoting a legislative agenda that ``advances human and civil rights.''
        Jenni Benson, the union's new state president, says the union looks at social justice as providing free and equitable public education across the state.
        Other goals included in the union's plan are protecting collective bargaining rights and ``being active in the election of pro-public education candidates.''
        The union reports it has about 28,000 members.

