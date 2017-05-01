Whiteclay beer stores filing motion to dismiss liquor violations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Whiteclay beer stores filing motion to dismiss liquor violations

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A lawyer representing four Nebraska liquor stores will file a motion to dismiss 22 liquor violations today.

One of the allegations includes bootlegging.

Stores closed after state regulators refused to renew their liquor licenses in a separate case.

