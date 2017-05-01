LES launches new digital, interactive annual report

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN – Lincoln Electric System launched a dynamic annual report website that highlights achievements and key stories from the 2016 fiscal year.

Titled “Powering 50 Years,” the 2016 Annual Report weaves stories, photos and videos together for a dynamic experience capturing LES’ 50th year of service as well as how far the utility has come since 1966.

“When it came to documenting 2016 in the annual report, LES set out to provide the best content in an engaging way,” said Kelley Porter, LES manager of Customer & Corporate Communications. “This sparked a transition from a fully printed annual report toward an online microsite.”

The move to an annual report microsite also aligned with LES’ strategic priority of sustainability: “Not only is the site easy to access and navigate, its digital design is environmentally responsible,” Porter said.

View the report at http://www.lesannualreport.com/.