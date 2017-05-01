UPDATE: Funeral arrangements announced for Iowa deputy

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: A visitation and memorial service for Deputy Mark Burbridge will take place on Monday, May 8th beginning at 10 a.m. at the Mid-America Center at 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office news release.

The public is welcome to attend the service.

Funeral procession information is still pending. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office will release the information once it's finalized.

There will be no graveside service.

Two separate visitations for Deputy Burbridge are planned.

A law enforcement-only visitation will be held Saturday, May 6th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Non-uniformed officers must bring law enforcement identification to be allowed entry. Community members are welcome to attend a public visitation on Sunday, May 7th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hoy-Kinoski Funeral Home.

The funeral home is located at 1221 N. 16th Street in Council Bluffs.

COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff's deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.



Council Bluffs police say the deputy died at an Omaha hospital, hours after Monday's escape.



Police say the inmate shot the two deputies and used a stolen transport van to crash through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 11 a.m. He then abandoned the van and met an accomplice or stole a car, which he drove over the Missouri River into Omaha, Nebraska, where he was recaptured after crashing during a high-speed chase.



Authorities say the other wounded deputy and an injured civilian are in fair condition.