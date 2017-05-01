Lincoln General Election today - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln General Election today

Polls are opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday for Lincoln's General Election. They'll close tonight at 8 p.m.

The local races are for City Council, Airport Authority and School Board members.

To find your polling place, just follow this link: General Election information.

For complete election coverage, tune in to Channel 8 throughout the evening or updates and results will also be posted on social media.

