Lincoln General Election tomorrow

A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...