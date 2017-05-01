National Bike Month in Lincoln

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Last year, Lincoln beat out Madison, WI to be the top cycling city within its population range. This year, they're looking to defend that title.

"Basically I tell everyone you have access to a trail from the front door of your home," said Dana Stefanidis with Joyride Bikes.

Naturally, National Bike Month, and the attached National Bike Challenge, mean a lot here. The challenge starts May 1st and runs through the end of September, encouraging people to use bikes whenever possible for everything from the morning commute, to a grocery run.

"For me, that's less stress, less road rage, and you get outside." Stefanidis went on.

Randy Clements of Lincoln rides his bike around town to deliver Jimmy Johns, but it's not just a job.

"I've biked pretty much my whole adult life," he said. "For exercise; it's good for the environment, and saves money on gas."

He says the city's 130 miles of trail make the lifestyle fairly convenient.

"I like the east/west trails. I can get from my house to downtown in 10 minutes; 20 minutes," he said.

If you want to join in the challenge this year and log your miles, here's a link so you can get involved.