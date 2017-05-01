Vietnam veterans spouses honored

As hundreds of Nebraska Vietnam veterans had a special homecoming Monday, back here on the home front, their spouses were treated as well.

The ladies kicked off their day at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

They refueled at a luncheon hosted by Nebraska’s first lady Susanne Shore.

Then, the group went to a winery for a wine–tasting and pizza for dinner.

"They’ve done a wonderful job. We had great feeling and camaraderie between everybody. It's just been absolutely wonderful,” Vietnam Veteran Wife Gayle Irwin said.

Organizers wanted the women to feel special too during the event.

They said the wives supported their husbands when they were away at war and after.

This is just one way for them to show appreciation.

"It feels makes the wives feel like they've been also thanked in a special way,” Honor Flight Volunteer Nancy Seeman said.

The wives said they're grateful for the experience and giving the vets the thank you they never received years ago.

"It's never too late to hear those thank yous. It helps bring healing to the guys and they really need it,” Vietnam Veteran Wife Janet Staehr said.

The spouses were from all over Nebraska. There were more than 500 in attendance.