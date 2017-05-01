Police and fire pension funds up for debate

Lincoln City Council discussed changes to the city's pension plans, Monday.

The talked centered around the proper amount of funding for police and fire dept. retirement benefits.

Police and firefighters are expected to contribute around 7% of their income to the fund. Last year, employees earned a 7.3% return, a little below the 7.5% return that the Citizens Pension Review recommends.

"Our obligation is not with those dollars that we have left that should be then put into the pension. But first and foremost, this is what we pledged to our employees. And this is what we should do in terms of our fiscal, you know, responsibility," said Director of Human Resources, Doug McDaniel.

And the actuarial report also says the city is falling short on its end of the bargain in other areas too.

Council member, Trent Fellers says, "And since 1990 the city has contributed $7 million, approximately $7 million less than the recommended contributions, and that has a pretty big ripple affect in funding the plan."

The city has had trouble funding the pension since the 2008 recession and some council members worry about how much wiggle room they'll have.

Council member, Jon Camp said, " I am concerned that a degree of flexibility would to be taken away, if we really had a challenging investment climate, or economic downturn."

The city merged the police and fire funds last June, a move that likely preserved the money in the program. But it created a $4 million downshift in funding. Right now, the program is funded at 80%.

Nearly 1,100 employees are part of the pension plan.

The report also recommended the city contribute over $8 million to it. Last year, they gave around $7.8 million.

Also at the meeting today, resolutions for the 11th and P streets redevelopment were unanimously approved.

It allows more than $1.5 million in TIF funds to go to the project.