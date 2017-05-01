650+ Vietnam Veterans receive welcome home

It was a homecoming more than 50 years in the making.

650+ Vietnam Veterans, four planes and thousands of loved ones ready to welcome them home.

Robert Hraban veteran from Lincoln

"It was awesome, it really was," veteran Robert Hraban said upon arriving back at the Lincoln Airport Monday night. "And kind of emotional, too. I was looking for a friend, and I found him."

For these veterans and their families, the embrace is long overdue.

Seamus Campbell of Omaha came to welcome his Grandfather home.

"A lot of people booed and said that they shouldn't have gone to Vietnam and American citizens shouldn't be there," Seamus said. He said he was excited to be able to give his Papa a proper homecoming.

His family was one of thousands to honor the servicemen.

Fred Rutt, a Korean War veteran with the Air National Guard, was there too.

His brother was the first US soldier from Lincoln killed in Korea.

He remembers coming home from his honor flight, and the closure visiting DC brought

"I didn't get a homecoming when I got back from Korea," Rutt said. "But I got the best homecoming in the world when I got back from Omaha. For these guys to come home tonight and have this kind of homecoming it will be the best thing in their lives. It will be something they always remember.

"These are my guys. We're all veterans, we're all brothers."