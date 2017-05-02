LFR puts out garage fire Monday night

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A detached garage caught on fire last night in central Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the area just north of 25th & Potter around 9pm.

Crews arrived to heavy fire in the garage, but quickly put it out.

Fire officials say a cigarette lighter was being used as a flashlight and when it became too hot, the person dropped it on ground igniting the blaze.

"Fortunately the fire did not extend to the house or the neighbor's garage," Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said. "The neighbor's garage was only about two to three feet away."

LFR says the total cost of the damage is about $8,000 and there were no injuries.