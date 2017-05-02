Hazel Davis Tells You How To Reach 104 Years Old

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Not many people live to see their 100th birthday, but one person in the capital city has some tips on how to do that.

Hazel Davis is 104 years old and she calls Lincoln her home. Born in 1913 she faced many problems. She supported her family as she pursued her dreams in the fashion industry. She says this nation has come a long way since..she never dreamed she would see an African American in the White House.

Hazel also says she never dream she would open her main and pull out a letter signed by the first African American president and his wife.



Hazel wants to remind you; if you want to live to 104.

You need to follow three simple rules; work hard, live by the bible, and follow Jesus.