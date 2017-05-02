Local church burglarized - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local church burglarized

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are looking for the person who broke into Mount Olive Lutheran Church.  

It happened early Sunday morning near 80th and Holdrege Streets.  

Officers say someone broke a window to get into the church.  

They took three laptops, headphones and some cash.  

The total loss is around $2000.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.