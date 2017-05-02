Man hospitalized after firework goes off in his hands - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man hospitalized after firework goes off in his hands

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln man hospitalized after a firework goes off in his hands.  

The 28 year old man was at a friend's house near 26th and J Streets.  

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.  

Police say the man had significant injury to both hands and burns to his face.  

