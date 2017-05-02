Windows shot out with BB gun at Zeman Elementary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Windows shot out with BB gun at Zeman Elementary

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism that happened over the weekend at Zeman Elementary School near 56th and La Salle. Police say six windows on the east side of the building were shot out with a BB gun. 

The vandalism caused around $1,800 in damage.

