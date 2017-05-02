Man accused of killing uncle's girlfriend in 2010 acquitted

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A jury has acquitted a 26-year-old prison inmate in the 2010 slaying of his uncle's girlfriend in Omaha.

Court records say Kevin Mariscal was found not guilty Monday of first-degree murder. He was accused of shooting to death 50-year-old Barbara Gonzales on July 6, 2010. Investigators have said Mariscal was upset with Gonzales, blaming her for his car being towed.

He entered prison in May 2011 to serve 15 to 30 years on an unrelated kidnapping conviction in Sarpy County.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in January after the judge learned that an Omaha police detective hadn't turned over several phone records to the defense.