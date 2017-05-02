Excellence in Education: UNL Horticulture Club

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

A group of local students spent the last week showing off their green thumbs. They're members of the UNL Horticulture Club!

"It's a learning experience, but it's a lot of fun," says club president, Megan Franklin.

For the past semester, students have been working to turn hundreds of seeds into a greenhouse filled with plants. About 50 students all take weekly shifts to make sure plants get the water, sun, and fertilizer they need.

For some students, the club is an extension of their agriculture major, but for others it's a fun extracurricular.

"We like to have a lot of fun and we're all just really big plant geeks," says Franklin.

At the end of the semester, the club sells their plants. The money raised then buys more seeds for the next semester.

In addition to spending time in the greenhouse, club members have monthly meetings and take yearly trips.