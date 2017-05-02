Honey bees on B street

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

There were some unwanted coworkers at a construction site near 16th and B Tuesday. Bees swarmed a roadwork blockade; when pest control showed up, they were surprised do discover the little guys were honey bees, a valuable sub-species that's been threatened lately by everything from beetles to disease.

"If they're accessible, we don't want to kill them," said Nick Helzer with ABC pest control. "Anytime you can save honeybees, the entire nest, gathering them up, that's always better."

They called in an expert, Buzz Vance. He's a local beekeeper that worked to coax the swarm into this box. He's planning on taking them to one of his own hives, where they'll be safe and close to gardens.

"Bees are under a lot of stress and beekeepers lose a lot of honey bees every year," Vance explained. "Any time we have an opportunity to salvage a group and give them a new home that's our preference."

He says this kind of swarm is typical this time of year.

"Usually, starting in late April, this is what bees do in the spring. This is the way they multiply."

These bees came from a tree across the street, where the colony got too big. The queen flew to the construction barrier to make room for a new queen, bringing the swarm with her. He says this multiplying swarm season should last through the end of May.