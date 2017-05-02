Nebraska tax package backed by Ricketts faces key test

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A tax cut package backed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts faces a key test in the Legislature, with lawmakers arguing over whether it will help or hurt the state.

Senators resumed their debate on the package Tuesday. Supporters say the income tax cuts would benefit small businesses, many of which pay the state's top individual income tax rate. Opponents say they haven't seen evidence that cutting the top rate will stimulate the economy.

The plan would lower Nebraska's top personal and corporate income tax rates, adjust the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes, cap statewide property tax growth and expand the earned income tax credit for low-income residents. Income tax cuts would go into effect when state revenue grows beyond a preset amount.