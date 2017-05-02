Attempt to extend tax levy authority for Nebraska NRDs fails - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Attempt to extend tax levy authority for Nebraska NRDs fails

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would allow Nebraska's natural resources district to continue levying a temporary 3-cent property tax for every $100 of valuation has stalled in the Legislature.
        The proposal failed to overcome a filibuster on Tuesday. Lawmakers voted 31-9 to force an end to legislative debate, two votes shy of the minimum needed.
        The bill by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson was backed by a leading advocate for the state's natural resources districts. The levy only could have been used for implement groundwater management activities. Opponents say it conflicts with the Legislature's efforts to lower property taxes.

