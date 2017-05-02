Streets Alive date announced

SEVENTH ANNUAL STREETS ALIVE! SET FOR SEPTEMBER 10

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced that the seventh annual Streets Alive! event will be Sunday, September 10. From 1 to 5 p.m., more than two miles of Lincoln streets will be reserved for activities in the Belmont neighborhood. Streets Alive! is an outdoor movement festival that is organized by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health, wellness and fitness of our community.

“This is the one day every year that we invite our community to play in the streets,” Beutler said. “Without traffic, the space opens up for families to walk, bike, skate and enjoy the great outdoors with their neighbors. We hope everyone will mark Streets Alive! on their calendars now and get ready to enjoy this fun, free festival.”

Streets Alive! also works to strengthen neighborhoods, bringing together neighbors from across the street and across the city and engaging local schools and businesses. The event supports economic development by including a neighborhood project, such as a proposed picnic shelter in Belmont Park, that benefits not only the neighborhood that hosts the event, but adds to the beauty, safety and well-being of our entire city.

The Streets Alive! route will incorporate parks, trails and businesses in addition to City streets. Activities and exhibits along the route will include entertainment areas featuring local musicians and other performers. More than 100 exhibitors will offer free interactive health, wellness and fitness experiences. Last year’s festival drew nearly 5,000 participants.

Find more information about Streets Alive! at HealthyLincoln.org.