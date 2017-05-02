Company plans $60M upgrade at Nebraska plant - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Company plans $60M upgrade at Nebraska plant

       COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A New Jersey-based medical technology company says it will invest $60 million over four years to expand and upgrade its Columbus plant.
        BD Inc. said Tuesday it will install plastic injections systems that will make the plant its ``flagship plastic molding manufacturing facility'' for domestic and export customers.
        The company also said it will invest $7 million to retain and retrain its Columbus employees.
        Formerly known as Beckton, Dickinson and Co., BD is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

