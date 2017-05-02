Company plans $60M upgrade at Nebraska plant

It was a homecoming more than 50 years in the making. 650+ Vietnam Veterans, four planes and thousands of loved ones ready to welcome them home. Robert Hraban veteran from Lincoln "It was awesome, it really was," veteran Robert Hraban said upon arriving back at the Lincoln Airport Monday night. "And kind of emotional, too. I was looking for a friend, and I found him." For these veterans and their families, the embrace is long overdue. ...

