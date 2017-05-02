Lane restrictions on S. 84th to begin Wednesday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lane restrictions on S. 84th to begin Wednesday

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, traffic on S. 84th Street between “A” and “O” streets will be restricted to one northbound lane and two southbound lanes during a water main repair.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

The work is expected to be complete May 8.

