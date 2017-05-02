Stars select 20 players in Phase II Draft

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars selected 16 forwards, two (2) defensemen and two (2) goalies for a total of 20 players in Phase II of the 2017 USHL Draft on Tuesday.

"Overall we stuck to our process and are pleased with the result,” Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. “We are big on skill and big on guys that have hockey sense and that can skate. We wanted some defensemen, but with five or six defensemen returning right now, there is not a whole lot of room on our back end.”

“We targeted Blake Hayward from Day 1 and were really excited we were able to draft him in the sixth round,” Hull said. “We selected four or five guys right after Hayward that we feel are going to come in and push for a spot on our team, then obviously drafted some guys with the thought that they are going to go on our affiliate list.”

After making 10 selections in the Phase I Draft on Monday, the Stars have 45 players (excluding returners) on their roster. All draft picks and returners will be invited to Stars Main Camp from June 7-11 at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center in Lincoln, Neb.

By July 10, USHL teams are required to trim their rosters to a 30-man protected list and 18-man affiliate list. Before the start of the 2017-2018 season, each team will be required to set a 23-man roster and 18-man affiliate list.

COMPLETE PHASE II DRAFT RESULTS

6th Round | 89th Overall | Blake Hayward (1998)

Last Team: Coquitlam Express (BCHL) | Commitment: Union College

Bio: The 6'1" 194 pound forward posted 29 points in 51 games for the Coquitlam Express (BCHL) last season. The Vancouver, British Columbia native is committed to Union College. He represented Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge.

7th Round | 106th Overall | Cassidy Bowes (1999)

Last Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL)

Bio: The 5'10" 174 pound forward from Kelowna, British Columbia posted 49 points in 30 games for the Okanagan Hockey Academy last season.

8th Round | 122nd Overall | Dennis Cesana (1998)

Last Team: Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

Bio: The 5'10" 190 pound forward is a North Providence, R.I. native who posted 52 points in 59 games for the Brooks Bandits last season.

9th Round | 138th Overall | Ashton Calder (1998)

Last Team: Surrey Eagles (AJHL) | Commitment: Lake Superior State University

Bio: The 6'1" 201 pound Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. native recorded 42 points through 49 games with the Surrey Eagles last season. The forward is committed to Lake Superior State University.

10th Round | 154th Overall | Keyvan Mokhtari (1998)

Last Team: Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) | Commitment: Colorado College

Bio: The 5'7" 150 pound Burnaby, British Columbia native registered 36 points in 47 games for the Victoria Grizzlies last season. The forward is committed to Colorado College.

11th Round | 170th Overall | Angus Crookshank (1999)

Last Team: Langley Rivermen (BCHL) | Commitment: University of New Hampshire

Bio: The 5'9" 182 pound forward posted 21 points in 31 games for the Langley Rivermen last season. He is from North Vancouver, British Columbia and committed to the University of New Hampshire.

12th Round | 186th Overall | Connor McGinnis (1999)

Last Team: Detroit Country Day HS (USHS)

Bio: The 6'2" 170 pound forward recorded 29 points in 25 games for Detroit Country Day High School last season. He is a Detroit, Mich. native.

13th Round | 202nd Overall | Sean Comrie (2000)

Last Team: Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL) | Commitment: University of Denver

Bio: The 5'11" 167 pound defenseman tallied 18 points in 48 games for the Spruce Grove Saints last season. The Edmonton, Alberta native is committed to the University of Denver. He represented Team Canada Black at the World Junior A Challenge.

14th Round | 218th Overall | Jack Gorniak (1999)

Last Team: West Salem HS (USHS)

Bio: The 5'11" 165 pound forward tallied 64 points in 22 games for West Salem High School last season. He is a West Salem, Wis. native.

15th Round | 234th Overall | Uula Ruikka (2000)

Last Team: Kärpät (Jr. B SM-sarja)

Bio: The 5'8" 152 pound defenseman recorded 21 points in 39 games for Kärpät last season. The Finnish blue liner has represented his country at the U16 level.

16th Round | 250th Overall | Lance Leonard (1999)

Last Team: Moorhead High (USHS)

Bio: The 6'3" 194 pound goalie registered a 1.67 GAA and .923 save percentage through 22 games at Moorhead High School last season. He is a Moorhead, Minn. native.

17th Round | 266th Overall | Matthew MacDougall (2000)

Last Team: St. Andrew's College HS (CAHS) | Commitment: University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Bio: The 5'9" 159 pound forward posted 37 points in 58 games for St. Andrew's College High School last season. The Newmarket, Ontario native is committed to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

18th Round | 282nd Overall | Colin Price (1999)

Last Team: Amarillo Bulls (NAHL)

Bio: The 6'0" 183 pound forward recorded 10 points in 22 games for the Amarillo Bulls last season. He is a North Ridgeville, Ohio native.

19th Round | 299th Overall | Drew O'Connor (1998)

Last Team: North Jersey Avalanche (T1EHL) | Commitment: Dartmouth College

Bio: The 5'5" 120 pound forward notched 24 points in 31 games for the North Jersey Avalanche last season. The Morristown, N.J. native is committed to Dartmouth College.

20th Round | 314th Overall | Tristan Ashbrook (1998)

Last Team: Bismark Bobcats (NAHL)

Bio: The 5'10" 170 pound forward tallied 34 points in 54 games for the Bismark Bobcats last season. He is a Manistique, Mich. native.

21st Round | 330th Overall | Shane Pinto (2000)

Last Team: Selects Hockey Academy (USPHL)

Bio: The 6'2" 175 pound forward recorded six points in six games for the Selects Hockey Academy last season. He is a Franklin Square, N.Y. native.

22nd Round | 346th Overall | Ben Badalamenti (2000)

Last Team: Detroit Honeybaked (HPHL)

Bio: The 6'0" 173 pound forward recorded 11 points in 19 games for Detroit Honeybaked last season. He is a Harrison Township, Mich. native.

23rd Round | 362nd Overall | Gustav Willman Borvik (1998)

Last Team: Luleå HF (SuperElit)

Bio: The 6'2" 205 pound forward registered 21 points in 38 games for Luleå HF last season. The Norwegian recently represented his country at the World Junior Championship Division IA Tournament.

24th Round | 378th Overall | Alex Aslanidis (2001)

Last Team: Philadelphia Jr. Flyers (T1EHL)| Commitment: Providence College

Bio: The 6'4" 214 pound goalie recorded a 4.54 GAA and .876 save percentage through 21 games with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers. The Moorestown, N.J. native is a Providence commit.

25th Round | 346th Overall | Logan Ommen (1999)

Last Team: Chicago Young Americans (HPHL)

Bio: The 5'6" 154 pound forward posted 36 points in 66 games with the Chicago Young Americans last season. He is a Bolingbrook, Ill. native.

QUICK HITS

COUNTRIES: United States (12), Canada (6), Finland (1), Norway (1)

LEAGUES: BCHL (3), AJHL (3), USHS (3), T1EHL (2), NAHL (2), HPHL (2), CSSHL (1), Jr B SM-sarja (1), CAHS (1), USHPHL (1), SuperElit (1)

COLLEGE COMMITS: Union College (1), Lake Superior State University (1), University of New Hampshire (1), Colorado College (1), University of Denver (1), Dartmouth College (1), Providence College (1), University of Massachusetts- Amherst (1)

BIRTH YEARS: 1998 (7), 1999 (7), 2000 (4), 2001 (1)

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.