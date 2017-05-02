NEB T&F: Husker Men Claim Dual Meet National Title

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska men's track and field team officially earned its first ever dual meet national championship as determined by Track & Field News magazine on Tuesday.

The Husker men finished off a perfect 15-0 indoor and outdoor dual meet record after winning the team title at the Red Raider Shootout in Lubbock, Texas on Friday. With a decisive win over the then-No. 3 Red Raiders, the Huskers extended their streak to 20 straight dual meet wins dating back to 2001. In that span, the Huskers have beaten 53 opponents.

Despite the win streak, the Huskers were never able to finish higher than second (in 2016) in the final rankings, which were discontinued from 2006 through 2012. This year, Nebraska maintained the top spot in the rankings throughout the outdoor season and earned the first ever dual meet title for a Big Ten men's program since the rankings began in 1968.

The women (14-1) finished No. 3 in the rankings behind LSU and Oklahoma. It was their best final ranking since finishing second in 2004. The Huskers moved up three spots from last week's poll after winning the team title at the Red Raider Shootout.

To be ranked in the dual meet rankings, a team must compete in one or more dual meets (defined as a scored meet between four or fewer teams). Teams are ranked on wins and losses, marks, and strength and depth of dual meet schedule. Teams are rewarded for taking dual meets seriously.

"When I started coaching I felt it was always important to try to have a full team, and that in some respects fielding a full team would emulate the Olympic Games,” Nebraska head coach Gary Pepin said. "I feel it is important to all the coaches on the staff that they have the opportunity to have people to coach and be involved with the team aspect, and it's been something we've prided ourselves on for both the men's and women's sides for a long time.

This has been a men's team that in some ways has had to really lean on people to do extra duties and maybe pick up some other events because we've been hit so hard with injuries. They've worked really hard and we hope to continue to grow this season and stay healthy so we can do well. It's a lot of fun to have a full team, and in dual meets everybody that goes to the meet is important. It's not like nationals or regionals where some of your team doesn't get to compete. Everybody you take has an opportunity to contribute and be a part of the team."

Nebraska finishes the regular season by hosting the Nebraska Invitational on Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium. Field events begin at 11 a.m., and running events start at 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. NU will then travel to the Big Ten Outdoor Championships May 12-14 in University Park, Pennsylvania.