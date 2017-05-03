Keystone XL Pipeline hearing held in York

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing at the Holthus Convention Center in York, Nebr., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They're hearing testimony from those both for and against the Keystone XL Pipeline. The pipeline would run through York County. The Siting Act requires the Commission to determine if the pipeline route is in the public interest. The commission does not approve the pipeline.

Despite some of the early testimony, the commission clarified the Siting Act prohibits them from evaluating safety considerations, including the risk or impact of spills or leaks from the major oil pipeline. They specifically consider things like the impact on natural resources outside safety considerations, economic and social impacts, feasibility of the route, and whether the pipeline complies with all applicable state and local laws.

Public testimony so far has included York County residents, environmental advocates, welding unions, the Nebraska Energy Alliance, and the Nebraska Farmer's Union.

We have a reporter at the event and will keep you updated as the debate continues.