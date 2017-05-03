Police investigating early morning burglary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dentist office burglarized

Police investigating early morning burglary

Police say the burglary happened at Lacey-Antholz–Donner Dentist's Office, near 34th and O street, just before 6 Wednesday morning.

They say the suspects broke through a window.

They got away with some cash and a few gift cards.

This is an ongoing investigation.

