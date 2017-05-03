4-year-old on bike hit by officer's vehicle, authorities say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

4-year-old on bike hit by officer's vehicle, authorities say

4-year-old on bike hit by officer's vehicle, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


SANTEE, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was injured when he and his bike were struck by a police officer's vehicle in northeast Nebraska.
        The accident occurred Monday afternoon in Santee. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says the boy rode the bike down a steep driveway into the vehicle path of Officer William Blevins, who works for the Santee Sioux tribal police. The officer's view was blocked by shrubs.
        The boy was flown to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury and a cut on his head. His name hasn't been released.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.