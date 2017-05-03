Nebraska to get DNA samples from noncompliant inmates

The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery

Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels

A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor granted her clemency says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her.

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

A white former South Carolina police officer whose killing of an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges that could send him to prison for decades.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska will take ``swift action'' to get prison inmates' DNA samples after a report revealed that dozens of inmates have refused to comply with state law requiring felons to submit a DNA sample.

The report released Sunday says over 70 inmates in Nebraska have refused to give their DNA over the past 20 years by simply declining. Law enforcement officials, such as Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, are calling on the Corrections Department to forcefully obtain a refusing prisoner's DNA sample.

Republican Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says state officials have been trying to address ``larger'' issues of overcrowding and understaffing in prisons, but ``it seems that Rome is burning right under our nose operationally.''