Student pulled from pool at Southwest High School

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police responded to Southwest High School just after noon Wednesday to reports of an unconscious student pulled from the school pool.

Police say when they arrived, it was declared a medical episode.

Officers on the scene say the student was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

School statement to parents:Dear Southwest Families,I want to inform you about an incident at school today. It appears a studenthad a medical issue while in the swimming pool during a physical educationclass. Students in the class acted appropriately and supported the physicaleducation teacher in responding quickly and taking the necessary steps andprocedures. Lincoln police and rescue were both called. I applaud the quickaction of our students and staff.In a short period of time, the student was responsive and taken to thehospital. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, andSouthwest had properly trained teachers on location during the class. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.Mike Gillotti, PrincipalLincoln Southwest HS