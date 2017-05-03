Bill on elections for appointed Nebraska officials amended - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bill on elections for appointed Nebraska officials amended

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that could let some appointed state senators serve close to two and a half years before they face an election.
        Senators amended the measure Wednesday to say seats filled between Feb. 1 and May 1 of the second year of a term will be up in the November general election.
        Lawmakers appointed before Feb. 1 would face a primary and general election, and senators appointed after May 1 would hold their seats until the end of the four-year term.
        The bill's sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, says the changes will give county election commissioners more time to organize elections.

