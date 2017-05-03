LES partners with ESFI for National Electrical Safety Month

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN – May is National Electrical Safety Month and Lincoln Electric System is joining with the Electrical Safety Foundation International to launch its annual effort to help reduce electrically related fatalities, injuries and property loss. This year’s campaign theme is “Decoding the National Electrical Code® (NEC) to Prevent Shock and Electrocution,” which features resources to help protect against common electrical hazards.

LES will help share messages about National Electrical Safety Month, featuring special ESFI content, on social media through its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“The NEC is updated every three years to include the latest in proven safety technology, and LES is committed to educating the public about the important upgrades that can help prevent shock and electrocution,” said LES Safety & Physical Security Manager Jim Rigg. “This year’s resources focus on common hazards including non-safeguarded electrical outlets and lesser-known causes such as electric shock drowning.”

Each year, approximately 2,400 children suffer severe shock and burns from sticking items into the slots of electrical receptacles. Additionally, an estimated annual average of 70 electrocution fatalities are associated with consumer products. Further, there are reported cases of electric shock drowning that occur in marinas and swimming pools each year.

Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers, families, employees and communities will prevent electrical fires, injuries and fatalities. For ESFI’s complete collection of National Electrical Safety Month resources and for information on using them in your community, visit ESFI.org.