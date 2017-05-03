Octopus dolls providing comfort to NICU infants

A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.

Born six weeks early, Mary is in CHI St. Elizabeth's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"We waited a long time for her and knowing that she wouldn't come home with us right away was not in the plan," Alyssa Mortensen, new mother, said.

Now, two weeks old, still in the NICU, Mary rests in her mothers arms grasping onto the spiral tentacles of her cozy friend.

It’s more than something to snuggle, the octopus calms her down.

Babies born prematurely are at risk for serious health issues including: breathing problems, feeding difficulties and developmental delay.

That’s where the octopi come in.

"It helps their breathing; it slows their heart rate and can be very calming to them,” Lindsay Kerkman, said.

It's all in the design.

The shape of the tentacles resembles a mother’s umbilical cord, and the infants find comfort in it.

"For a baby who is out in the world sooner than they should be, it provides them a comfort for them, something familiar from the environment they really should be in," Kerkman, said.

It also eliminates the chance of infants grabbing on to things they shouldn't.

“She is able to grab onto this and it does feel like the umbilical cord and something to play with other than her tubes and pulling them out,” Mortensen, said.

The octopus program started in Denmark.

Lincoln has about 30 volunteers and CHI St. Elizabeth is the first hospital in Nebraska to have the program.

If you are interested in the program you can contact them at: octopus4apreemielincoln@gmail.com