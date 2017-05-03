A local race for veterans needs more support

Are you up for a challenge?

The 4th annual Big Red Challenge is coming up soon.

It's a military-style obstacle course, which was designed by Marines.

The race is held in Lincoln and it needs more runners.

All profits go to help pay for services to ease veterans back into life outside of the military.

"When veterans get out of the military, there is really not a lot of services that will guide veterans through the process of transitioning back to civilian life,” Big Red Challenge Race Director Seth Chambers said.

Chambers is also a veteran.

There's a 5k and 10k race.

Vets, police, firefighters and first responders run for free.

You can choose to do it competitively by entering the elite 10k.

The first place winners get a shield.

Kids can also get into the action with the smaller version called the Lil' Red Challenge.

"There’s no penalty for running the non competitive is really about the experience not doing all the obstacles on the course,” Chambers said.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, May 20th, which is also Armed Forces Day.

It will start in Railyard that morning.

Organizers said the best way to thank those who risked their lives for our freedom is by showing support.

"We’re a team. We want to work together to support our veterans and honor them,” Big Red Challenge Chair Lynn Bartak said.

There's still time to register.

You can sign up until the day of the race ,but if you want a shirt you need to do it by this Friday.

The non profit said its goal is to grow the race so it can be held at Memorial Stadium.

For more information, visit this website.